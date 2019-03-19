Ramaphosa remains confident load shedding won’t hurt ANC at polls

President Cyril Ramaphosa told Eyewitness News his biggest concern is not the elections but getting Eskom up and running properly.

CAPE TOWN - As the nation wrestles with another day of inconvenience amid stage 4 load shedding, the president remains confident the latest crisis at Eskom won’t hurt the African National Congress (ANC) at the polls.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking to Eyewitness News on the sidelines of an event at Parliament, where he unveiled inscriptions of key pillars of the Constitution.

Ramaphosa said Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Deputy President David Mabuza are in continuous discussions to try to resolve the Eskom crisis.

When asked whether he’s worried the crisis would come back to haunt the ANC on 8 May, he told EWN his biggest concern is not the elections but getting Eskom up and running properly: “We’re not worried about that. I’m more worried about getting Eskom functioning properly. I’m not doing this for elections, we’re doing this because we have to stabilise Eskom.”

His remarks come as Gordhan told journalists the government and Eskom were determined not to go beyond stage 4 load shedding.

Anything higher than stage 4 would mean longer and more frequent blackouts.

