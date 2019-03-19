R21 armed robbery: Police close road to clear scene
Two people were shot and wounded on Tuesday near the Griffiths Road off-ramp.
JOHANNESBURG - The R21 heading north in Boksburg is still closed to traffic as police work to clear the scene of an armed robbery.
Two people were shot and wounded on Tuesday near the Griffiths Road off-ramp.
Authorities said the suspects who were travelling in two VW golfs followed their targets from Jett Park and started firing shots along the R21.
Police are looking for about 9 men who were involved in an armed robbery in Boksburg. pic.twitter.com/r8Sn69ZB88— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 19, 2019
It’s understood the victims had been transporting gold at the time of the attack.
The R21 remains closed and was heavily guarded with boxes containing what was believed to be gold.
Forensic investigators on the scene assessed the vehicle that was riddled with bullet holes.
Gauteng police spokesperson Kay Makhubela commended his members for responding quickly to the crime.
The nine men who were allegedly involved in the robbery fled the scene after a shootout with police.
Popular in Local
-
Stage 5 and 6 load shedding on its way – report
-
How to check your load-shedding schedule
-
Big Concerts, FNB Stadium: We won't have a Global Citizens problem at Ed Sheeran
-
Ramaphosa: Stabilising Eskom is my number 1 priority
-
Eskom on when load shedding will end & getting Italy to help out
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better Life
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.