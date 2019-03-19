R21 armed robbery: Police close road to clear scene

Two people were shot and wounded on Tuesday near the Griffiths Road off-ramp.

JOHANNESBURG - The R21 heading north in Boksburg is still closed to traffic as police work to clear the scene of an armed robbery.

Authorities said the suspects who were travelling in two VW golfs followed their targets from Jett Park and started firing shots along the R21.

Police are looking for about 9 men who were involved in an armed robbery in Boksburg. pic.twitter.com/r8Sn69ZB88 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 19, 2019

It’s understood the victims had been transporting gold at the time of the attack.

The R21 remains closed and was heavily guarded with boxes containing what was believed to be gold.

Forensic investigators on the scene assessed the vehicle that was riddled with bullet holes.

Gauteng police spokesperson Kay Makhubela commended his members for responding quickly to the crime.

The nine men who were allegedly involved in the robbery fled the scene after a shootout with police.