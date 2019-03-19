Former minister Lynne Brown accused staff of being captured, inquiry told

Deputy director-general of Public Enterprises Kgathatso Tlhakudi says that former Minister Lynne Brown accused him and other officials in the department of being captured.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy director-general of Public Enterprises Kgathatso Tlhakudi says that former Minister Lynne Brown accused him and other officials in the department of being captured.

Tlhakudi detailed the victimisation they allegedly suffered under Brown during the Zondo Commission on Monday.

He claims that she ignored proper procedure in the appointment of Denel’s board in 2015.

Tlhakudi says he was pressured to approve a list of potential board members proposed by Brown's office that included Gupta linked lawyer, Daniel Mantsha.

He said that this was the beginning of Denel’s decline.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked: “Did she say who you were captured by?”

To which Tlhakudi replied: “No, she didn’t. She didn’t state who we were captured by and I didn’t ask because it was in a meeting and in a way, it was like a dressing down we were given, so the last thing we did was respond.”

Former Denel chair Martie van Rensburg is expected to take the stand on Tuesday morning.