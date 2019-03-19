Former minister Lynne Brown accused staff of being captured, inquiry told
Deputy director-general of Public Enterprises Kgathatso Tlhakudi says that former Minister Lynne Brown accused him and other officials in the department of being captured.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy director-general of Public Enterprises Kgathatso Tlhakudi says that former Minister Lynne Brown accused him and other officials in the department of being captured.
Tlhakudi detailed the victimisation they allegedly suffered under Brown during the Zondo Commission on Monday.
He claims that she ignored proper procedure in the appointment of Denel’s board in 2015.
Tlhakudi says he was pressured to approve a list of potential board members proposed by Brown's office that included Gupta linked lawyer, Daniel Mantsha.
He said that this was the beginning of Denel’s decline.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked: “Did she say who you were captured by?”
To which Tlhakudi replied: “No, she didn’t. She didn’t state who we were captured by and I didn’t ask because it was in a meeting and in a way, it was like a dressing down we were given, so the last thing we did was respond.”
Former Denel chair Martie van Rensburg is expected to take the stand on Tuesday morning.
Popular in Local
-
How to check your load-shedding schedule
-
Dept: Eskom board understands need to urgently address load shedding crisis
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better Life
-
Eskom calls on users to reduce electricity demand as load shedding kicks in
-
Brace yourself for stage 4 load shedding on Tuesday
-
Ignoring summonses will lead to blacklisting, e-toll users warned
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.