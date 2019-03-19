Prasa: Securing more trains not a quick fix SA's rail problems
Prasa group chief strategy officer Sipho Sithole blamed criminal elements for the frequent disruptions to train services, which President Ramaphosa has labelled as unacceptable.
JOHANNESBURG - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) says that securing more trains as President Cyril Ramaphosa has suggested will not resolve the long-standing issues of overcrowding, late arrivals and slow travel times across the country.
On Monday, the president took a train from Soshanguve to Pretoria central station as part of a blitz election campaign.
The trip was supposed to take under an hour but lasted nearly four hours.
WATCH: Ramaphosa’s first-hand experience of train commuter woes
The passenger rail agency said a female driver was hit by a brick.
Prasa group chief strategy officer Sipho Sithole blamed criminal elements for the frequent disruptions to train services, which President Ramaphosa has labelled as unacceptable.
“We’re fixing the coaches almost every day, we’re bringing coaches back to service which were vandalised. Half of the same thing get vandalised again.”
But these commuters say they’re used to trains running late almost every day but can't afford to make use of other transport.
“We’re getting fired from work, we want trains. We don’t want Ramaphosa here,” one commuter said.
Another added that: “He just comes here for the votes and then after that we don’t see him.”
Prasa says it's glad that the president experienced first-hand what commuters have to endure daily as he hopes the situation will change.
Popular in Local
-
How to check your load-shedding schedule
-
Dept: Eskom board understands need to urgently address load shedding crisis
-
Gordhan, Mabuza to shed light on load shedding crisis
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better Life
-
Former minister Lynne Brown accused staff of being captured, inquiry told
-
Ignoring summonses will lead to blacklisting, e-toll users warned
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.