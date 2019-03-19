Prasa doing 'all it can' to resolve commuter train woes
President Cyril Ramaphosa apologised for the poor state of the country’s rail infrastructure after having a first-hand experience of just how bad it was on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - Prasa group strategy officer Dr Sipho Sithole says commuters need to work with them in efforts to end vandalism and overcrowding.
He said the rate of criminality in the country, in general, is unprecedented and Prasa is not a crime-combating unit.
Prasa said the female driver of a train was hit with a brick, leading to a number of trains being delayed, including that or Ramaphosa.
Between 2015 and 2018 Prasa lost over R500,000 due to vandalism and train derailments.
The rail agency has been crippled by maladministration, improper and wasteful expenditure for some time now. Four of its senior executives have placed on leave now, pending an investigation into corruption.
Speaking on Radio 702, Sithole said: “Since October 2014, Prasa has had four board. Some of our colleagues are taken through disciplinary process… and now the board is hard at work to resolve all these issues that have been mentioned.”
Since 2010, 3,642 people have died while over 15,000 have been injured on South African railways.
LISTEN: State of the railways after Ramaphosa train trip
