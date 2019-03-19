Packham told former mistress 'the madness will soon be over' after wife's death
The Constantia businessman is accused of killing Gill Packham in February 2018.
CAPE TOWN - The State in the case against alleged wife killer Rob Packham has called his former mistress to testify on day six of his murder trial.
The court had previously ruled the witness’ identity must not be made public.
Her body was found in the boot of her burnt-out BMW at Diep River train station on 22 February 2018, hours after she disappeared.
Packham’s mistress has told the court she met him in October 2015, and at the time he informed her he was separated from his wife.
The two were in a relationship until after Gill Packham went missing. She says the deceased found out about her husband’s extra-marital affair during October 2017.
The witness, who is a single parent, says she cut ties with Packham on 25 March 2018 because his arrest became very public and it wasn’t in her or her children’s best interest to stay in the relationship.
Packham’s former mistress says since his arrest, he’d made at least 20 attempts to contact her as himself and using an alias.
She says on 24 February 2018, two days after the deceased’s body was found, Packham sent her an email telling her the madness would soon be over and then they could be together.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
