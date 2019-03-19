NUM march against Eskom unbundling to go ahead despite high-level govt meeting

This comes despite a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday which was also attended by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Energy Minister Jeff Radebe.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) says it will continue with its planned march to Luthuli House this month in protest against Eskom’s plans to unbundle the utility.

This comes despite a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday, which was also attended by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Energy Minister Jeff Radebe.

The three-hour meeting appears to have eased tension with the union, which represents the majority of workers at Eskom and the government.

The union's David Sipunzi described the discussions as "promising".

"We are moving forward, there is a dialogue now. The march is going ahead as planned but before the march, we have to brief our members on the outcomes of the meeting."

Although the NUM would not divulge what was agreed on with regard to the restructuring at Eskom, sources have told Eyewitness News that the president made it clear that the process would go ahead.

Ramaphosa is also said to have committed that government would consult with organised labour every step of the way moving forward.

Trade unions were not informed of the decision to unbundle Eskom prior to the announcement last month.

Eskom has been grappling with financial and operational problems which have led to weeks of power outages across the country.