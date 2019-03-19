Popular Topics
No growth in electoral support for WC ANC in last decade: analyst

That's according to political analyst Daniel Silke who believes senior leaders will leave their provincial positions for national ones.

ANC flag. Picture: Supplied.
ANC flag. Picture: Supplied.
39 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape has had almost no growth in electoral support over the last ten years.

That's according to political analyst Daniel Silke who believes senior leaders will leave their provincial positions for national ones.

Acting ANC provincial leader Khaya Magaxa and provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs are both high on the list of provincial ANC members headed for the National Assembly.

Political analyst Daniel Silke said party members will always opt for more power.

“The ANC grappled with the position of who should be in the province and who has spent enough time in opposition in the province.”

He also said the ANC has shown no real growth in electoral support.

“Notwithstanding various controversies within the DA over the last year or so, there really is little indication to show that there has been substantial support for the ANC.”

