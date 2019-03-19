National Assembly approves list of SABC board candidates

The National Assembly recommended eight names, including anti-apartheid activist Saths Cooper and respected journalist Mary Papayya.

CAPE TOWN - The National Assembly has approved a list of eight candidates to serve on the new South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board.

The House on Tuesday voted on a report from the communications portfolio committee.

It recommended eight names, including anti-apartheid activist Saths Cooper and respected journalist Mary Papayya.

Committee chairperson Hlengiwe Mkhize said: “The committee also emphasised the representation of the demographics of the country by ensuring that the board is capacitated by five women and three men.”

But the Democratic Alliance MP Phumzile van Damme was not happy with all the choices and objected to the appointment of Cooper.

“This is not the kind of person that should be on the SABC board. We have written to the president [Cyril Ramaphosa] to say he [Cooper] must not be included on the SABC board.”