National Assembly approves list of SABC board candidates

-
Letsatsi-Duba accuses Magashule of tempering with ANC election listPolitics
-
SA swimmers bag 5 gold medals at Special OlympicsSport
-
City Power apologises as Joburg’s northern suburbs still without powerLocal
-
National Assembly approves list of SABC board candidatesPolitics
-
Rand steadies, investors eye US Federal Reserve policy meetingBusiness
-
PwC report shows these execs were responsible for fraud, says Steinhoff CEOLocal
Popular Topics
-
SA swimmers bag 5 gold medals at Special OlympicsSport
-
City Power apologises as Joburg’s northern suburbs still without powerLocal
-
National Assembly approves list of SABC board candidatesPolitics
-
Rand steadies, investors eye US Federal Reserve policy meetingBusiness
-
PwC report shows these execs were responsible for fraud, says Steinhoff CEOLocal
-
Service delivery protests pose security threat to elections, says SAPSLocal
Popular Topics
-
National Assembly approves list of SABC board candidatesPolitics
-
Service delivery protests pose security threat to elections, says SAPSLocal
-
Ex-VR Laser shareholder was coerced into selling stake to Guptas, inquiry toldBusiness
-
Ramaphosa remains confident load shedding won’t hurt ANC at pollsBusiness
-
Ramaphosa: Stabilising Eskom is my number 1 priorityBusiness
-
Gordhan: Eskom's power crisis not symptomatic of governance crisis in SAPolitics
-
'Babies are dying'. When will Mnangagwa act on Zimbabwe's death trap hospitals?Opinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The newness of getting away from the newsOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Local solutions can boost healthier food choices in South AfricaOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The ‘c’ word of elections - coalitionsOpinion
-
OPINION: I once had Luke Perry hairOpinion
-
OPINION: The ugly side of the MDC revealedOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Eskom denies reports on stage 5 and stage 6 load sheddingLocal
-
Ex-VR Laser shareholder was coerced into selling stake to Guptas, inquiry toldBusiness
-
Crime intelligence investigates Eskom load shedding sabotage claims – reportLocal
-
Ramaphosa remains confident load shedding won’t hurt ANC at pollsBusiness
-
SA still in the dark as Eskom mum on stage 5 and stage 6 load sheddingBusiness
-
Eskom's Hadebe: We'll be with load shedding for the next 6 monthsBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Lupita Nyong’o calls for inclusive film industryLifestyle
-
Big Concerts, FNB Stadium: We won't have a Global Citizens problem at Ed SheeranLifestyle
-
Soda, sports drinks tied to higher risk of early deathLifestyle
-
Rock 'n' roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis in rehab following strokeLifestyle
-
Justin Bieber focusing on his healthLifestyle
-
Who is responsible for preserving indigenous languages?Lifestyle
-
Khloe Kardashian says Tristan Thompson is 'good dad'Lifestyle
-
David Beckham admits using phone while driving, police sayLifestyle
-
'This is my love letter to Africa' - Bonang launches her own luxury alcoholLifestyle
-
South Africa face stern competition to host Fifa Women’s WC 2023Sport
-
NZ sports minister supports Crusaders name change discussionsSport
-
All the feels: Wits winger gives emotional post-match interviewSport
-
Team SA get game faces on, Drogba rolls back the years at Special OlympicsSport
-
Baxter optimistic after first Bafana training sessionSport
-
SA Women’s Hockey squad for Valencia tournament announcedSport
Popular Topics
-
Motsoeneng wants Zuma to join the ACMLocal
-
What load shedding stages 5 and 6 mean for youLocal
-
Cheryl Zondi: I am willing to testify againLocal
-
Eskom: Here’s what Gordhan and Mabuza say is the problemLocal
-
One of SA's smallest prem babies, Hope Daniels turns 1Local
-
NZ fast tracks identification process for mosque attack victimsWorld
-
Ramaphosa’s first-hand experience of train commuter woesLocal
-
What we know so far about the Utrecht tram shootingWorld
-
Davies left in the dark during factory visit amid power cutsLocal
-
Prasa doing 'all it can' to resolve commuter train woesLocal
-
Stuart Baxter: Bafana Bafana need to win for SASport
-
Understanding the fourth industrial revolution in a South African contextBusiness
-
How to 'treat yo self' and not be a slave to debtLifestyle
-
Actress Gail Mabalane opens up on alopecia diagnosisLifestyle
-
Dealing with loss of a loved one: Nikki Bush on grief, moving onLifestyle
-
Listen as MEC Mazibuko warns staff: 'Give me combi courts or your resignations'Politics
-
Equality Court to test allegations that FNB discriminates against black clientsBusiness
-
Why does Danny K's tweet 'touch your studio'?Local
CARTOON: On Track For a Better Life
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
National Assembly approves list of SABC board candidates
The National Assembly recommended eight names, including anti-apartheid activist Saths Cooper and respected journalist Mary Papayya.
CAPE TOWN - The National Assembly has approved a list of eight candidates to serve on the new South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board.
The House on Tuesday voted on a report from the communications portfolio committee.
It recommended eight names, including anti-apartheid activist Saths Cooper and respected journalist Mary Papayya.
Committee chairperson Hlengiwe Mkhize said: “The committee also emphasised the representation of the demographics of the country by ensuring that the board is capacitated by five women and three men.”
But the Democratic Alliance MP Phumzile van Damme was not happy with all the choices and objected to the appointment of Cooper.
“This is not the kind of person that should be on the SABC board. We have written to the president [Cyril Ramaphosa] to say he [Cooper] must not be included on the SABC board.”
Timeline
-
Brett Herron sues Maimane for allegedly calling him a corrupt racist criminal2 days ago
-
DA says its lists have 'ideal' candidates to serve SA3 days ago
-
DA says their list of candidates is more diverse than any other party3 days ago
-
DA releases list of candidates to represent party for elections3 days ago
More in Politics
-
Letsatsi-Duba accuses Magashule of tempering with ANC election list5 minutes ago
-
Service delivery protests pose security threat to elections, says SAPSone hour ago
-
Ex-VR Laser shareholder was coerced into selling stake to Guptas, inquiry toldone hour ago
-
Ramaphosa remains confident load shedding won’t hurt ANC at polls2 hours ago
-
Ramaphosa: Stabilising Eskom is my number 1 priority5 hours ago
-
Gordhan: Eskom's power crisis not symptomatic of governance crisis in SA8 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.