Napoli 'keeper Ospina out of hospital after head injury scare
Ospina's wife Jesica Sterling said on Instagram that Ospina "was much better" at home, "waiting for the shock to completely subside".
MILLAN - Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina has been discharged from hospital and is recovering from his frightening collapse after a knock to the head at the weekend, the Serie A club announced on Monday.
The 30-year-old, who is on loan from Arsenal, will miss Colombia's international friendlies against Japan on March 22 and South Korea four days later after suddenly falling to the ground 41 minutes after receiving treatment following his collision with Ignacio Pussetto during Sunday's 4-2 win over Udinese.
"David Ospina was discharged this afternoon from the Pineta Grande Clinic where he had been admitted last night for a series of checks," Napoli wrote in a statement.
"Checks have ruled out any problem. The player was advised to take a few days of rest and will not respond to his call-up for the national team."
Ospina's wife Jesica Sterling said on Instagram that Ospina "was much better" at home, "waiting for the shock to completely subside".
Napoli, meanwhile, are reported to have ordered an investigation into decisions taken by medics, who allowed Ospina to continue playing and transferred him initially to the nearby San Paolo hospital where there is no neurosurgery department.
Ospina suffered "a hypotensive crisis resulting from a head injury," Napoli had said on Sunday, which is a sudden fall in blood pressure which can cause dizziness and fainting.
Ospina played for six years with French club Nice before joining Arsenal in 2014. He arrived at Napoli last August on a one-year loan with an option to buy.
He has played 14 league games for Serie A runners-up Napoli including Sunday's 4-2 win over Udinese.
Popular in Sport
-
Ronaldo faces disciplinary hearing over goal celebration
-
Wayde van Niekerk regrets celebrity touch rugby match
-
Uefa probe Ronaldo for 'improper conduct' over 'cojones' goal celebration
-
'Happy' Rodriguez's Bayern future still open despite hot form
-
Masters champ Reed set to defend first major title
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.