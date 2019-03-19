Gauteng MEC Vadi to meet with Soweto residents over road closures

Thousands of commuters have had to find alternative means of transport as six taxi routes and ranks remain shut for a second week.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport MEC Ismail Vadi is on Tuesday expected to meet with Soweto residents who have been affected by the closure of taxi routes.

The MEC said they will remain closed for three months following deadly clashes between two rival taxi associations.

It’s understood that the two rival taxi associations have reached an agreement.

Now it’s up to the MEC to decide whether it would be in everyone’s interests to reopen the routes that have been shut down.

He will be interacting with affected residents on Tuesday to get a way forward.

Vadi made the announcement of the closure of six major routes and taxi ranks after three people were killed and six wounded in a dispute between the two associations.

Law enforcement officials arrested 15 taxi drivers on Friday for using the routes that have been declared closed.