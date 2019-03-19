Lupita Nyong’o calls for inclusive film industry
The ‘12 Years A Slave’ star says everybody must play a part to encourage more women into the film industry.
LONDON - Lupita Nyong’o feels it is up to the “consciousness of every individual” to play their part in encouraging more women into the film industry.
The 12 Years A Slave star feels it is down to the “consciousness of every individual” to see how they can do their bit to make the industry a safer and more inclusive place for women - whether that be as actresses or behind the cameras.
Speaking to Vogue.co.uk, she said: “When you have people like Regina King stand up and say, ‘hey, my next project is going to be 50% women’, it wakes people up to realise that everyone has a role to play in creating or influencing the inclusive world we all so badly want to see. It forces you to think, ‘Okay, what can I do in my little sphere of influence?’ It’s the consciousness of every individual to make that change.”
Nyong’o had previously admitted she feels she has a responsibility to promote diversity in Hollywood.
She explained: “Films inspire people to feel differently. A lot more can be done. We can be more empathetic when we realise how much more alike we are than how different we are. You see, I don’t like to fight reality.
“The reason it is so acute is because of the stage we are at. When we are talking about inclusion in entertainment, it’s because entertainment isn’t inclusive and, until such a time as that becomes the norm, then this work has to be done ... I feel an impetus to say something because this is a conversation that very directly affects me, and my career, and my role in the world. But I won't belabour it.”
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Big Concerts, FNB Stadium: We won't have a Global Citizens problem at Ed Sheeran
-
Corey Feldman: I can no longer defend Michael Jackson
-
ANALYSIS: Momo hoax prompts parents to help children deal with scary media
-
'This is my love letter to Africa' - Bonang launches her own luxury alcohol
-
Powerball results: Friday, 15 march 2019
-
Prodigy star Flint died from hanging: inquest
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.