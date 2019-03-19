Letsatsi-Duba accuses Magashule of tempering with ANC election list

ANC secretary-general has described the alleged accusation made against him by Minister of State Security Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba as shocking and reckless.

JOHANNESBURG - Luthuli House is in frenzy mode following claims that its secretary-general, Ace Magashule, may have tampered with the list of candidates for Parliament and provincial legislatures.

The African National Congress (ANC) said on Tuesday it was slapped with two legal letters from members in the North West and Limpopo, while many others marched to Luthuli House demanding answers over their exclusion.

In a statement issued earlier on Tuesday, Ace Magashule attacked Minister of State Security Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba for allegedly accusing him of fiddling with the final list submitted to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) last Wednesday.

Magashule described the alleged accusation made against him by Letsatsi-Duba on social media as shocking and reckless.

ANC acting spokesperson Dakota Legoete told Eyewitness News that the minister’s alleged actions have led to confusion with members demanding that the final lists be reviewed.

Apparently, Letsatsi-Duba claimed that a photo of Magashule taken while he was submitting the list at the IEC was shot in a hotel room instead.

He said Letsatsi-Duba abused her position as the minister responsible for the country’s intelligence to peddle damaging lies which have brought the party into disrepute.

Legoete said the minister would be hauled before the ANC top six to explain her actions where a decision would be made on whether to sanction her.

