Letsatsi-Duba accuses Magashule of tempering with ANC election list
ANC secretary-general has described the alleged accusation made against him by Minister of State Security Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba as shocking and reckless.
JOHANNESBURG - Luthuli House is in frenzy mode following claims that its secretary-general, Ace Magashule, may have tampered with the list of candidates for Parliament and provincial legislatures.
The African National Congress (ANC) said on Tuesday it was slapped with two legal letters from members in the North West and Limpopo, while many others marched to Luthuli House demanding answers over their exclusion.
In a statement issued earlier on Tuesday, Ace Magashule attacked Minister of State Security Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba for allegedly accusing him of fiddling with the final list submitted to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) last Wednesday.
Magashule described the alleged accusation made against him by Letsatsi-Duba on social media as shocking and reckless.
ANC acting spokesperson Dakota Legoete told Eyewitness News that the minister’s alleged actions have led to confusion with members demanding that the final lists be reviewed.
Apparently, Letsatsi-Duba claimed that a photo of Magashule taken while he was submitting the list at the IEC was shot in a hotel room instead.
He said Letsatsi-Duba abused her position as the minister responsible for the country’s intelligence to peddle damaging lies which have brought the party into disrepute.
Legoete said the minister would be hauled before the ANC top six to explain her actions where a decision would be made on whether to sanction her.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
More in Politics
-
National Assembly approves list of SABC board candidates
-
Service delivery protests pose security threat to elections, says SAPS
-
Ex-VR Laser shareholder was coerced into selling stake to Guptas, inquiry told
-
Ramaphosa remains confident load shedding won’t hurt ANC at polls
-
Ramaphosa: Stabilising Eskom is my number 1 priority
-
Gordhan: Eskom's power crisis not symptomatic of governance crisis in SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.