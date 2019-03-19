Justin Bieber focusing on his health

The 25-year-old singer has been receiving treatment for his mental health over the past few months.

LONDON - Justin Bieber is very focused on getting better, after receiving treatment for his mental health earlier this year.

The 25-year-old singer has been receiving treatment for his mental health over the past few months, and sources have said he's working hard on getting better so he can be in a great place for both himself and his wife Hailey Bieber - who was known as Hailey Baldwin before they married last year.

A source said: "Justin is still receiving treatment on both coasts, but is doing okay. He is very, very focused on getting better. He wants to be in a great place for his own and Hailey's sake. He is still confident that he will get there."

Hailey, 22, is said to be fully supporting her spouse - whom she married in secret and is set to have a full wedding with later this year - without putting any pressure on him at all.

The insider added to People magazine: "They seem happy about spending a few days in LA. Hailey isn't putting any pressure on him at all. She only wants him to focus on his mental health."

The comments come after the Sorry hitmaker revealed he was struggling a lot in a candid Instagram post earlier this month.

Alongside a picture of himself with manager Scooter Braun and Kanye West, he wrote: "Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I'm going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I'm not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I've ever been in facing my stuff head on.. (sic)"

And following his post, sources claimed his loved ones are optimistic that seeking help with allow him to figure out his next chapter.

One insider said: "Everyone is optimistic that this will help him figure out his next chapter."

Whilst another added: "He's got all the money he will ever need, and he's starting to really centre himself and focus on his future. Therapy has helped empower him: he's focusing on the positives, not the negatives. He knows that he's beginning a new life."