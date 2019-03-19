JHB teens arrested after man (40) murdered

The boy and girl, both aged 16, are accused of injecting a 40-year-old man with drugs while he was sleeping.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg police have arrested two teenage suspects on suspicion of murder.

The boy and girl, both aged 16, are accused of injecting a 40-year-old man with drugs while he was sleeping.

The suspects have been taken to a place of safety until their appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.

Police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said: “One of the injections was in the hand, and the other on the neck. So, paramedics were called to the scene where they certified the victim dead.”