JHB teens arrested after man (40) murdered

The boy and girl, both aged 16, are accused of injecting a 40-year-old man with drugs while he was sleeping.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg police have arrested two teenage suspects on suspicion of murder.
The suspects have been taken to a place of safety until their appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.
Police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said: “One of the injections was in the hand, and the other on the neck. So, paramedics were called to the scene where they certified the victim dead.”
