Jason Rohde’s application for leave to appeal to be heard in April

Last month, the court sentenced him to an effective 20 years imprisonment for killing his spouse Susan Rohde and staging her suicide.

CAPE TOWN - An application for leave to appeal by convicted wife killer Jason Rohde will be heard in the Western Cape High Court in April.

Rohde's lawyers filed an application for leave to appeal his conviction and sentence last week.

Last month, the court sentenced him to an effective 20 years imprisonment for killing his spouse Susan Rohde and staging her suicide.

He maintained his innocence as he tried to persuade the court that his infidelity had driven his spouse to take her own life.

Rohde's application for leave to appeal will be heard by Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe on 16 April.

Salie-Hlophe convicted and sentenced him for his wife Susan’s murder and found that he tampered with the crime scene to make it look like she had taken her own life in the bathroom of their hotel room in July 2016.

During sentencing, the judge ruled that Rohde used his wife's body as a "show house," to sell the concept that she took her own life.

Rohde's legal team will argue that the court misdirected itself and erred by rejecting its client's version of events pertaining to his wife's death.

It also believed that the court made various findings, issued orders and conducted itself in a manner that infringed on the former property boss' right to a fair trial.

The counsel also believes that the State failed to prove Rohde's guilt beyond reasonable doubt.