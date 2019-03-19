Is stage 5 and 6 load shedding a reality?

Ahmed Kajee | Officials and government are working to ensure that a national blackout and grid collapse doesn’t happen, reported Fin24 on Tuesday. If they fail, Eskom will be forced to implement stage 5 and 6 load shedding for the first time, the report said. These stages shed 5000MW and 6000MW respectively, according to the report.