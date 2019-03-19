Ignoring summonses will lead to blacklisting, e-toll users warned

The ETC’s Coenie Vermaak said that defaulting e-toll users are given ample opportunity to settle their accounts.

PRETORIA - The Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) company is warning e-toll users not to ignore compliance letters and court summonses as they risk being blacklisted.

The ETC, which has been collecting e-tolls on behalf of the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) says since last May, say that it has been issuing between 2,000 and 4,000 summonses to e-toll users who've ignored notices to settle their debts.

The company has applied for 1,400 default judgments against users and if granted it will result in a person automatically being blacklisted.

Sanral said that about 4.6 million people are defaulting on their e-toll accounts which has led to nearly 16,000 summonses issued since May last year.

"A person would have received, first of all, an SMS to tell them their account has not been paid and after receiving a letter of demand, they would have also received the summonses themselves and then when people ignore that, then we apply to the courts for default judgment."

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has objected to the issuing of the summonses, considering there is a legal challenge to the legality of e-tolls pending in the courts.

