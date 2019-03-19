Ignoring summonses will lead to blacklisting, e-toll users warned
The ETC’s Coenie Vermaak said that defaulting e-toll users are given ample opportunity to settle their accounts.
PRETORIA - The Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) company is warning e-toll users not to ignore compliance letters and court summonses as they risk being blacklisted.
The ETC, which has been collecting e-tolls on behalf of the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) says since last May, say that it has been issuing between 2,000 and 4,000 summonses to e-toll users who've ignored notices to settle their debts.
The company has applied for 1,400 default judgments against users and if granted it will result in a person automatically being blacklisted.
Sanral said that about 4.6 million people are defaulting on their e-toll accounts which has led to nearly 16,000 summonses issued since May last year.
The ETC’s Coenie Vermaak said that defaulting e-toll users are given ample opportunity to settle their accounts.
"A person would have received, first of all, an SMS to tell them their account has not been paid and after receiving a letter of demand, they would have also received the summonses themselves and then when people ignore that, then we apply to the courts for default judgment."
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has objected to the issuing of the summonses, considering there is a legal challenge to the legality of e-tolls pending in the courts.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
How to check your load-shedding schedule
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better Life
-
Brace yourself for stage 4 load shedding on Tuesday
-
Dept: Eskom board understands need to urgently address load shedding crisis
-
Eskom calls on users to reduce electricity demand as load shedding kicks in
-
Eskom load shedding at crisis levels, says energy expert
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.