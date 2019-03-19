Grieving families bury loved ones killed by Cyclone Idai in Zimbabwe

Burials have taken place for 40 people in Zimbabwe killed when Cyclone Idai slammed a town in the eastern Chimanimani mountains.

The bodies had been kept at a church in Chimanimani, a town that has been largely cut off from the rest of the country since Saturday.

The bodies had been kept in a church in the town’s Ngangu suburb. Power outages meant the local mortuary wasn’t operating.

Grieving families wanting to lay their loved ones to rest had to first to get burial orders, and that was difficult.

The Herald online is reporting on Tuesday that permission was finally given by the government, and a local member of the Salvation Army conducted the funerals.

Chimanimani’s dead were some of the more than 100 people now known to have died in the floods and mudslides triggered by Cyclone Idai.

Bodies are still being found, the latest was that of a 25-year-old man who drowned in a flooded river in Bikita.