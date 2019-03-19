Gordhan, Mabuza to shed light on load shedding crisis

The power cuts are currently on stage two and will be ramped up to stage four from 9 am until 11 pm.

JOHANNESBURG - With South Africans now having to contend with 24-hour power blackouts and the costly ripple effect, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza are expected to shed more light on the country’s electricity crisis on Tuesday morning.

Just on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa again assured South Africans that the electricity crisis is no cause for alarm.

He promised that government is doing everything possible to correct the situation.

While campaigning for the African National Congress in Tshwane, he told the throngs of people who’d packed a train to see him that the next few days will be “a bit tough”.

After his train ride, which was also embarrassingly late and then stuck for hours, the president met with the National Union of Mineworkers as well as the ministers of Public Enterprises and Energy.

The union is opposed to the government's decision to split Eskom into three units as part of its rescue plan.

Meanwhile, Eskom will on Tuesday morning seek to reassure sceptical South Africans about what urgent measures it will take to dig itself out of the crippling power crisis.

Now Eskom says the energy shortage has been compounded by two lines from Cohora Bassa in Mozambique that went offline due to a tropical cyclone.

The storm has already killed at least 157 people in other parts of southern Africa where it made its way through this week.

The International Relations Department said it was in contact with its Mozambican counterparts to assist South Africans affected by Cyclone Idai, which has also left a trail of destruction through Malawi and Zimbabwe.

The department said South Africans who have lost their travelling documents will also be assisted.

“You must go to the authorities, which is their home affairs, and tell them you’re South African and that you’ve lost your passport in the disaster. They will then contact the high commissioner.”