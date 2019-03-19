Fears port of Beira damage may disrupt fuel, food supplies to Zimbabwe

Energy and Power Development Minister Joram Gumbo says a control room for the pipeline in Beira was also damaged during the cyclone.

HARARE - There are fears that damage inflicted on the Mozambican city of Beira and its port by Cyclone Idai may disrupt supplies of fuel and food to landlocked Zimbabwe.

Beira was hit by the cyclone last Thursday, 14 March, and suffered many fatalities and extensive damage.

The Beira to Zimbabwe corridor is a lifeline for food, fuel and cargo.

The United Nations’ office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says a section of that road, the N6, has been rendered off limits between Tica and Nhamatanda.

While Zimbabwe gets most of its fuel via a pipeline, even that hasn’t been spared.

Energy and Power Development Minister Joram Gumbo says a control room for the pipeline in Beira was also damaged during the cyclone.

He’s told state media that although this has affected the pumping of fuel, the country still has enough in storage.