Ex-VR Laser shareholder was coerced into selling stake to Guptas, inquiry told
Benny Jiyane said he negotiated the sale of his stake with Salim Essa and former Transnet board member Iqbal Sharma in 2013.
JOHANNESBURG - Former VR Laser shareholder Benny Jiyane says he was coerced into selling his 25% shares of VR Laser to Gupta-linked businessman Salim Essa.
Jiyane testified at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on Tuesday.
He said he negotiated the sale of his stake with Essa and former Transnet board member Iqbal Sharma in 2013 and signed the contract at the Michelangelo Hotel with input from Ernst & Young.
But things changed when a Gupta brother unexpectedly showed up at his company in 2014 and told him that he owned the firm now.
Jiyane said he felt blindsided and betrayed.
“If somebody is a proxy for somebody, and they don’t declare that when you have negotiations, the trust doesn’t exist at all. If I had at least the opportunity to meet the Guptas, then I would have had the chance to find out why they wanted the business.”
Popular in Business
-
Eskom's Hadebe: We'll be with load shedding for the next 6 months
-
SA still in the dark as Eskom mum on stage 5 and stage 6 load shedding
-
Ramaphosa: Stabilising Eskom is my number 1 priority
-
Gordhan blames state capture, mismanagement for Eskom crisis
-
Eskom hopes more electricity available to SA from Wednesday
-
Eskom load shedding at crisis levels, says energy expert
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.