Steinhoff bosses forced by MPs to reveal names of execs implicated in PwC report
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenberg pens letter amid investigations
NZ sports minister supports Crusaders name change discussions
Knife attacker injures four staff at Oslo school - police
Paris ties Singapore, Hong Kong as world's priciest cities
Vredenburg Hospital upgrades to improve services
Ethiopia crash investigators 'return home after reviewing black box data'
Data from the cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder is now in Addis Ababa, one of the sources said on condition of anonymity.
ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopian air crash investigators have returned to Addis Ababa from Paris where they had reviewed the black box data from a doomed Ethiopian Airlines jet, two sources familiar with the investigation told Reuters on Tuesday.
Data from the cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder is now in Addis Ababa, one of the sources said on condition of anonymity.
The crash of the Boeing Co 737 MAX 8 airliner last week killed all 157 people on board and prompted regulators to ground the model pending more information from the investigation.
