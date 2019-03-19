Gordhan: Eskom's power crisis not symptomatic of governance crisis in SA

The minister said that South Africa had a governance issue but that the president has taken steps to rectify that.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says that Eskom's power crisis is not symptomatic of a governance crisis in SA.

Gordhan made the comment during a media briefing on the current state of the power utility on Tuesday. Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza and group chief executive Phakamani Hadebe are also in that briefing.

The minister said that South Africa had a governance issue but that the president has taken steps to rectify that. Gordhan mentioned the state capture commission, the new head of the NPA and the SIU as examples of the steps taken.

He further added that South Africa is a recovering government and that load shedding is the result of state capture.

The minister did say that South Africa will get it right. "It will take about two years but we will."

Earlier, Gordhan said that it is going to be a “huge struggle” to overcome the load shedding crisis.

Gordhan said technicians are still investigating what has caused the several breakdowns and hope to report back to the public in 10 days.

"We understand the frustration, we don’t have a magic formula and this is not about whether Gordhan, Mabuza or Hadebe can single-handedly have a magic wand that can actually enable us to wave that wand and say ‘load shedding is over.'"

Gordhan said he understands and appreciates the frustrations of South Africans amid constant power cuts.

He’s apologised and has pleaded for patience.

What's exacerbated the power problems this time round is a powerful cyclone that tore into Mozambique last week.

It damaged infrastructure feeding South Africa's power system from Mozambique’s Cahorra Bassa hydroelectric project

Gordhan added that: “Over the last two days, a special crew from the SANDF along with Eskom technicians have been flying over parts of Mozambique where the pylons are.”

WATCH: Eskom chiefs, Gordhan brief SA on Eskom status