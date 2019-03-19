Eskom hopes more electricity available to SA from Wednesday

Eskom now says its generators will be back online by Thursday, while the public holiday will also ease the high demand.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom that says more electricity could become available from Wednesday afternoon.

The power utility started implementing rolling blackouts from last week after more breakdowns at the Medupi and Kusile power stations.

However, the electricity the country receives from Mozambique is not expected to be online soon due to the tropical cyclone that knocked down pylons.

Spokesperson Andrew Etzinger said: “At least one transmission tower is down in Mozambique and it’s still very difficult to access sites because of the flooding that has occurred there. So, our engineers are still unable to say when we can expect the power to plug in back to South Africa.”

Stage four load shedding has been implemented from 9am on Tuesday morning.