Eskom: Here’s what Gordhan and Mabuza say is the problem
Sethembiso Zulu | Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza on Tuesday explained why South Africa reached stage 4 load shedding again at the weekend. The two officials said almost all parts of Eskom’s operations were not capable of coping with the speed needed to fix the problem.
More in Multimedia
-
Is stage 5 and 6 load shedding a reality?
-
Cheryl Zondi: I am willing to testify again
-
One of SA's smallest prem babies, Hope Daniels turns 1
-
NZ fast tracks identification process for mosque attack victims
-
Ramaphosa’s first-hand experience of train commuter woes
-
What we know so far about the Utrecht tram shooting
-
Davies left in the dark during factory visit amid power cuts
-
In 2 minutes - What stage 4 load shedding means for you
-
We’ll know in June if Vicky Momberg is going to jail
-
Egg Boy raises funds for families of Christchurch shooting
-
Team SA under pressure at World Games
-
No township, no vote! Ebumnandini residents threaten election shutdown
-
Special Olympics hits the Yas Links - Abu Dhabi
-
CT Carnival in one minute: Dazzling performers & bright lights
-
Minister Dlodlo speaks on MEC Faith Mazibuko's angry rants
-
Special Olympics World Games 2019 open with majesty
-
Dlodlo: I didn't know I had to declare my Dubai trip
-
Drogba hits Abu Dhabi for Special Olympics
-
Mcebisi Jonas returns to state capture inquiry for cross-examination
-
The Torch of Hope arrives in Abu Dhabi
-
'Every dream he had was taken away' - Mondeor High pupil memorial
-
Death toll in New Zealand mosque terror attack rises to 49
-
Rakeshh Dhevalall: 'I wish I could've done more to save Kulani Mathebula's life'
-
Digitisation leads Standard Bank to close branches, cut jobs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.