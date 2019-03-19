Popular Topics
Eskom denies reports on stage 5 and stage 6 load shedding

Fin24 reported on Tuesday that officials had started preparations for stage 5 and 6.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has denied reports that it has started planning for stage 5 and 6 load shedding, as it struggles to keep the country's lights on.

Fin24 reported on Tuesday that officials had started preparations for stage 5 and 6 which would imply shedding 5,000 and 6,000 megawatts, respectively.

However, Eskom’s Andrew Etzinger said they hoped to take load shedding to a lower stage over the next few days.

“Eskom is implementing stage 4 load shedding with no requirement to take that beyond stage 4, but media reports are to the contrary. There’s no requirement at this stage to escalate to stage 5 and 6.”

