Eskom denies reports on stage 5 and stage 6 load shedding
Fin24 reported on Tuesday that officials had started preparations for stage 5 and 6.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has denied reports that it has started planning for stage 5 and 6 load shedding, as it struggles to keep the country's lights on.
Fin24 reported on Tuesday that officials had started preparations for stage 5 and 6 which would imply shedding 5,000 and 6,000 megawatts, respectively.
However, Eskom’s Andrew Etzinger said they hoped to take load shedding to a lower stage over the next few days.
“Eskom is implementing stage 4 load shedding with no requirement to take that beyond stage 4, but media reports are to the contrary. There’s no requirement at this stage to escalate to stage 5 and 6.”
