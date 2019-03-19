Eskom calls on users to reduce electricity demand as load shedding kicks in
Stage two load shedding is in full effect until 9am, which will then be ramped up to stage four until 11 pm on Tuesday.
Eskom has blamed the power outages on a shortage of capacity and says that technicians are working around the clock to return generation units to the electricity system.
• How to check your load shedding schedule
The utility has further appealed to customers to switch off geysers and non-essential lighting and appliances during the day to reduce demand.
Have you checked your schedule and prepared yourself for loadshedding? Prepare yourself by doing the following 👇👇👇@SowetoUrban @Sandton_News @Fourways_Review @MthathaExpress @sekhukhunetimes @Dispatch_DD @PolokwaneObserv @ZOPublications @freestate_times @dailysunsa pic.twitter.com/vfT6lkpw4b— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 17, 2019
Rolling blackouts intensified over the weekend due to diesel shortages and power supply from Mozambique’s Cahorra Bassa project being cut in a devastating tropical cyclone.
Eskom's acting head of generation Andrew Etzinger said on Monday that it could take up to a week to address the myriad problems plaguing the power system.
