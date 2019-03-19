Popular Topics
Eskom calls on users to reduce electricity demand as load shedding kicks in

Stage two load shedding is in full effect until 9am, which will then be ramped up to stage four until 11 pm on Tuesday.

Picture: Pexels.
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Stage two load shedding is in full effect until 9am, which will then be ramped up to stage four until 11pm on Tuesday.

Eskom has blamed the power outages on a shortage of capacity and says that technicians are working around the clock to return generation units to the electricity system.

How to check your load shedding schedule

The utility has further appealed to customers to switch off geysers and non-essential lighting and appliances during the day to reduce demand.

Rolling blackouts intensified over the weekend due to diesel shortages and power supply from Mozambique’s Cahorra Bassa project being cut in a devastating tropical cyclone.

Eskom's acting head of generation Andrew Etzinger said on Monday that it could take up to a week to address the myriad problems plaguing the power system.

Timeline

