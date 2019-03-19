Popular Topics
WATCH LIVE: We understand your frustrations with load shedding - Gordhan

Minister Pravin Gordhan said technicians are still investigating what has caused the several breakdowns and hope to report back to the public in 10 days.

FILE: Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza, Minister Pravin Gordhan, Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe and CFO brief the media on 23 July 2018. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
FILE: Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza, Minister Pravin Gordhan, Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe and CFO brief the media on 23 July 2018. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Regan Thaw 52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says it is going to be a “huge struggle” to overcome the load shedding crisis.

Tuesday is the fifth day of consecutive load shedding in the country with stage four currently effective.

Gordhan is briefing the country on the state of the national power grid. Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza and group chief executive Phakamani Hadebe are also in that briefing.

Gordhan said technicians are still investigating what has caused the several breakdowns and hope to report back to the public in 10 days.

"We understand the frustration, we don’t have a magic formula and this is not about whether Gordhan, Mabuza or Hadebe can single-handedly have a magic wand that can actually enable us to wave that wand and say ‘load shedding is over.'"

Gordhan said he understands and appreciates the frustrations of South Africans amid constant power cuts.

He’s apologised and has pleaded for patience.

What's exacerbated the power problems this time round is a powerful cyclone that tore into Mozambique last week.

It damaged infrastructure feeding South Africa's power system from Mozambique’s Cahorra Bassa hydroelectric project

Gordhan added that: “Over the last two days, a special crew from the SANDF along with Eskom technicians have been flying over parts of Mozambique where the pylons are.”

