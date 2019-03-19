Dutch quiz three over tram attack
Gokmen Tanis, 37, was arrested after a massive eight-hour manhunt following the shooting in which three people were killed and five others injured.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands - Dutch police on Tuesday questioned the Turkish-born suspect in a deadly shooting on a tram in the city of Utrecht and two other people arrested in connection with the rampage.
Gokmen Tanis, 37, was arrested after a massive eight-hour manhunt on Monday following the shooting in which three people were killed and five others injured.
The motive remains unknown, with Dutch officials saying they are still investigating a possible terrorist link but cannot exclude that it may have been a family dispute.
Utrecht police said late on Monday that they had arrested two other men in connection with the attack but gave no further details about them.
"As for the three suspects detained in connection with the shooting incident in 24 Oktoberplein, Utrecht, these three people are still being held and are still suspicious," Utrecht police said on Twitter on Tuesday.
The police statement came after the mayor of Utrecht told Dutch radio the two other men had been freed.
Mourners began to lay flowers on Tuesday at the site of the attack near the 24 Oktoberplein square in memory of the victims, who have not yet been formally identified.
Flags were flying half-mast on many buildings around the country.
Public transport was running again after forensic police finished their investigations at the scene and removed the tram on which the shooting erupted.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was chairing a cabinet meeting on the attack, which has raised security fears a day before provincial elections in the Netherlands.
FAMILY DISPUTE?
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country's intelligence agency was "looking into the matter" and raised the possibility that it was a family dispute.
"Some say it is a family matter, some say it is a terror attack ... Our intelligence agency is looking into the matter. I haven't talked to our intelligence chief yet", Erdogan told Ulke TV.
Dutch media have reported that the suspect had a long criminal background and was only released from jail two weeks ago on a number of charges.
Broadcaster NOS reported that some members of his families had links to fundamentalist Islamic groups, but also that he was known for unstable behaviour after divorcing his wife two years ago.
Police and witnesses say gunfire broke out on the tram on Monday morning, sending people fleeing and triggering a huge police response.
Mosques and schools were closed across the Netherlands' fourth-largest city following the bloodshed before heavily armed officers surrounded a building and arrested Tanis.
Support for the Netherlands poured in from around the world including the United States, the EU and Russia after the attack.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said "America stands with you. We will continue to do all we can to help you in this terrible time of tragedy."
Popular in World
-
NZ PM Ardern vows mosque killer will face 'full force of law'
-
US NGO takes aim at Malema for Karima Brown tweet
-
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenberg pens letter amid investigations
-
NZ sports minister supports Crusaders name change discussions
-
May's Brexit deal in chaos as Speaker sparks 'constitutional crisis'
-
Knife attacker injures four staff at Oslo school - police
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.