DTI Minister Davies: SA needs affordable, reliable power to support investments

CAPE TOWN - With government wracking its brain as to what to do about the situation, the Department of Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies can only offer assurances that Eskom’s problems are being attended to as load shedding takes its toll on the economy.

On Monday, Davies announced a R12 million investment in electronics manufacturing in Atlantis by Hisense.

The sounds of a productive Atlantis factory have been cut short by load shedding during a visit to the facility by Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies.

“This is an issue and that is going to have a consequence which is not welcomed by us. Our voice as the DTI has always been that we need to have supplies of affordable and reliable power in this country to support investments.”

The Atlantis factory is supposed to manufacture 3,800 appliances daily.

But Hisense's Mark Dammert said load shedding has a domino effect.

“If production is not running for two and a half hours, there are big losses. We must know well in advance of load shedding if machines just cut out then there are damages to the boards. That’s extra money in terms of servicing and fixing the machines.”

On top of that, if the company does not produce the number of appliances they have promised their clients, there are penalties and a loss of revenue.

