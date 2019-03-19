DTI Minister Davies: SA needs affordable, reliable power to support investments
The Department of Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies can only offer assurances that Eskom’s problems are being attended to as load shedding takes its toll on the economy.
CAPE TOWN - With government wracking its brain as to what to do about the situation, the Department of Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies can only offer assurances that Eskom’s problems are being attended to as load shedding takes its toll on the economy.
On Monday, Davies announced a R12 million investment in electronics manufacturing in Atlantis by Hisense.
The sounds of a productive Atlantis factory have been cut short by load shedding during a visit to the facility by Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies.
“This is an issue and that is going to have a consequence which is not welcomed by us. Our voice as the DTI has always been that we need to have supplies of affordable and reliable power in this country to support investments.”
WATCH: Davies left in the dark during factory visit amid power cuts
The Atlantis factory is supposed to manufacture 3,800 appliances daily.
But Hisense's Mark Dammert said load shedding has a domino effect.
“If production is not running for two and a half hours, there are big losses. We must know well in advance of load shedding if machines just cut out then there are damages to the boards. That’s extra money in terms of servicing and fixing the machines.”
On top of that, if the company does not produce the number of appliances they have promised their clients, there are penalties and a loss of revenue.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Business
-
Brace yourself for stage 4 load shedding on Tuesday
-
Dept: Eskom board understands need to urgently address load shedding crisis
-
Eskom load shedding at crisis levels, says energy expert
-
Eskom calls on users to reduce electricity demand as load shedding kicks in
-
SA can’t be open for business when the lights are out, says Cape Chamber
-
Officials were pressured to approve Denel Asia deal, Zondo Commission told
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.