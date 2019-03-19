Dept: Eskom board understands need to urgently address load shedding crisis
The Department of Public Enterprises spokesperson Adrian Lackay said several problems are plaguing the power utility, including the lack of quality coal and a staff shortage.
JOHANNESBURG - The Public Enterprises Department says that Eskom's board understands the need to act urgently and address the load shedding crisis.
Stage 2 load shedding is in full effect until 9 am and will then be ramped up to stage 4 until 11 pm.
WATCH: In two minutes - what stage 4 load shedding means for you
Eskom has blamed the power outages on a shortage of capacity and says technicians are working around the clock to return generation units to the electricity system
Speaking on the Karima Brown Show on Radio702 on Monday night, the department's spokesperson Adrian Lackay said several problems are plaguing the power utility, including the lack of quality coal and a staff shortage.
• How to check your load shedding schedule
“Our problems at the moment besides the finances, the structure of Eskom and everything else, is generation. We are not generating sufficient electricity for the grid to be able to meet the needs of the country and that needs to be looked at.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
