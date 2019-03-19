Popular Topics
Go

Cyclone Idai: Gift of the Givers sends 32-member team to Maputo

Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi were all hit by a cyclone Idai which has left a trail of destruction since it made landfall last Thursday.

FILE: This handout picture taken and released on 18 March 2019 by the Mission Aviation Fellowship shows people on a roof surrounded by flooding in an area affected by Cyclone Idai in Beira. Cyclone Idai tore into the centre of Mozambique on the night of 14 March before barrelling on to neighbouring Zimbabwe, bringing flash floods and ferocious winds, and washing away roads and houses. Picture: AFP
29 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Gift of the Givers Foundation says its 32-member team has landed in Maputo to help with relief and rescue efforts.

Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi were all hit by a cyclone Idai which has left a trail of destruction since it made landfall last Thursday.

Tens of thousands more have been displaced.

Chairman of Gift of the Givers Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said: “After getting some information yesterday [Sunday], it seemed that a lot of people are in really serious trouble in terms of the water levels raising beyond their roofs, we decided that we need to do something and at 4am we sent out 32 people with 4x4s and boats.”

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation said contingency plans were in place to assist any South Africans who may have been affected.

