Cyclone Idai: Gift of the Givers sends 32-member team to Maputo
Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi were all hit by a cyclone Idai which has left a trail of destruction since it made landfall last Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - Gift of the Givers Foundation says its 32-member team has landed in Maputo to help with relief and rescue efforts.
Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi were all hit by a cyclone Idai which has left a trail of destruction since it made landfall last Thursday.
Tens of thousands more have been displaced.
Chairman of Gift of the Givers Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said: “After getting some information yesterday [Sunday], it seemed that a lot of people are in really serious trouble in terms of the water levels raising beyond their roofs, we decided that we need to do something and at 4am we sent out 32 people with 4x4s and boats.”
The Department of International Relations and Cooperation said contingency plans were in place to assist any South Africans who may have been affected.
Popular in Africa
-
Death toll in Mozambique cyclone, floods could surpass 1,000 - president
-
Data shows angle of attack similar in Boeing 737 crashes - source
-
Malawi ex-leader Banda seals another opposition pact
-
Mozambicans scramble to save themselves after cyclone Idai
-
OPINION: What a failed Joburg project tells us about mega cities in Africa
-
At least 64 dead in Zim in Cyclone Idai, state of disaster declared
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.