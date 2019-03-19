Cyclone death toll to rise significantly in Mozambique - Red Cross
Rescue crews are still struggling to assess the devastation caused by Cyclone Idai which swept in at speeds of up to 170 kph from the Indian Ocean late last week, hitting Mozambique, then its inland neighbors Zimbabwe and Malawi.
JOHANNESBURG - The number of people killed in Mozambique by powerful storms and floods across southeastern Africa is likely to rise significantly, the Red Cross said on Tuesday.
Rescue crews are still struggling to assess the devastation caused by Cyclone Idai which swept in at speeds of up to 170 kph from the Indian Ocean late last week, hitting Mozambique, then its inland neighbors Zimbabwe and Malawi.
The official death count in Mozambique stands at 84 - but its president Filipe Nyusi said on Monday he had flown over some of the worst-hit zones, seen bodies floating in rivers and now estimated more than 1,000 people may have died there.
A total of 98 people were confirmed dead and than 200 missing in Zimbabwe, its government said on Monday.
The storm hit land near Mozambique’s port of Beira on Thursday and went on to flood huge areas of territory, destroy roads, and wipe out communications networks across the region.
Drone footage posted online by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies showed buildings in the coastal settlement of Praia Nova, outside Beira, flattened by storm winds.
“We are working with NASA and the European Space Agency to get satellite information to get a full picture of the affected areas and number of people trapped there,” Caroline Haga of the International Federation told Reuters.
“Given the sizes of these areas we expect the death toll to increase significantly.”
People were still trapped on high-lying areas of the country, Gerald Bourke of the United Nations World Food Programme said.
“We don’t have any clear numbers on the death toll but we are looking at huge areas that are under water. We’re seeing mile after mile of villages under several meters of water,” Bourke said.
Popular in Africa
-
OPINION: What a failed Joburg project tells us about mega cities in Africa
-
Ethiopia crash investigators 'return home after reviewing black box data'
-
Cyclone Idai: Gift of the Givers sends 32-member team to Maputo
-
The battle to bring antivenoms to Africa
-
Data shows angle of attack similar in Boeing 737 crashes - source
-
Report: Zim truck driver fatally shot while trying to avoid toll gate
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.