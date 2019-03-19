CT paramedics escape unharmed after attempted armed robbery
The matter has been reported to police and an attempted robbery case was opened.
CAPE TOWN - An ambulance crew escaped unharmed after they were held at gunpoint during an attempted robbery while responding to a call in Kraaifontein, Cape Town.
The incident occurred in Bloekombos late on Saturday evening.
Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Daniels said: “We urge community members to show their support by coming out of their houses, standing in their doorways when they see an ambulance tending to one of their neighbours.”
In recent years, attacks on paramedics have escalated with the Western Cape Health Department condemning such incidents.
LISTEN: Should we arm our paramedics?
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
