Load shedding: Criminals taking advantage of power outages - CPFs

Lentegeur Community Policing Forum chairperson Byron de Villiers says the community has come to expect constant shootings when the power goes out.

FILE: Picture: Pexels.
FILE: Picture: Pexels.
31 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Community policing forums in several crime-ridden communities in Cape Town say criminals are using power outages to their advantage.

Lentegeur has experienced a spate of shootings over the past few days.

On Sunday, two people were shot and killed in separate shootings during a power outage, and on Monday night three people were shot and wounded, also during load shedding.

Lentegeur Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Byron de Villiers says the community has come to expect constant shootings when the power goes out.

“We already live in fear in terms of the gang violence that is happening. The majority of the community is now watching the load shedding schedule so that they can plan their evenings and also watching when they need to stay indoors because the shootings are that bad.”

Kensington CPF chairperson Erica Isaacs says it’s just as dangerous in their area during these times.

“It’s pitch dark, and we had incidents now over the weekend. Shootings were occurring continuously. Luckily for us the SA Police Service was in the area at the time.”

Meanwhile, Nyanga CPF chairperson Martin Makasi says the township has always been in darkness, due to the lack of sufficient street lights in the area.

“When it comes to Nyanga, there’s load shedding every day. The only difference now is probably [criminals] will find more time to do more of the things that they normally do.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

