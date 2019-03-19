Crime intelligence investigates Eskom load shedding sabotage claims – report

Senior SAPS sources confirmed to News24 the investigation was taking place to establish whether the current rolling blackouts were deliberate.

JOHANNESBURG - The police’s Crime Intelligence unit is reportedly investigating whether load shedding is as a result of sabotage by Eskom employees.

News24 reported on Tuesday that senior SAPS sources in the unit confirmed an investigation was taking place to establish whether the current rolling blackouts were deliberate and the work of aggrieved Eskom employees.

The sources told the site the probe was also looking at whether load shedding could get worse in the period of general elections to benefit their position.

According to government sources who spoke to News24, there were also concerns that some Eskom employees were part of a concerted effort to resist efforts to restructure the power utility into three separate entities. It was reported the same employees were allegedly part of state capture.

The sources also claimed to News24 that former Eskom executives Brian Molefe and Matshela Koko moved managers loyal to them into senior positions at the parastatal’s headquarters at Megawatt Park.

“There is a belief that the timing of public statements by Koko, certain EFF politicians and other supporters of nuclear power aren’t coincidences and that it is related to the internal resistance at Eskom against reform efforts. Koko, who resigned amid allegations of corruption, has recently been vocal in his criticism of Eskom and government and has even emerged as an energy expert,” the article stated.