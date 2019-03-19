Crime intelligence investigates Eskom load shedding sabotage claims – report
Senior SAPS sources confirmed to News24 the investigation was taking place to establish whether the current rolling blackouts were deliberate.
JOHANNESBURG - The police’s Crime Intelligence unit is reportedly investigating whether load shedding is as a result of sabotage by Eskom employees.
News24 reported on Tuesday that senior SAPS sources in the unit confirmed an investigation was taking place to establish whether the current rolling blackouts were deliberate and the work of aggrieved Eskom employees.
The sources told the site the probe was also looking at whether load shedding could get worse in the period of general elections to benefit their position.
WATCH: Eskom: Here’s what Gordhan and Mabuza say is the problem
According to government sources who spoke to News24, there were also concerns that some Eskom employees were part of a concerted effort to resist efforts to restructure the power utility into three separate entities. It was reported the same employees were allegedly part of state capture.
The sources also claimed to News24 that former Eskom executives Brian Molefe and Matshela Koko moved managers loyal to them into senior positions at the parastatal’s headquarters at Megawatt Park.
“There is a belief that the timing of public statements by Koko, certain EFF politicians and other supporters of nuclear power aren’t coincidences and that it is related to the internal resistance at Eskom against reform efforts. Koko, who resigned amid allegations of corruption, has recently been vocal in his criticism of Eskom and government and has even emerged as an energy expert,” the article stated.
Popular in Local
-
Stage 5 and 6 load shedding on its way – report
-
How to check your load-shedding schedule
-
Big Concerts, FNB Stadium: We won't have a Global Citizens problem at Ed Sheeran
-
Eskom's Hadebe: We'll be with load shedding for the next 6 months
-
R21 armed robbery: Police close road to clear scene
-
SA still in the dark as Eskom mum on stage 5 and stage 6 load shedding
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.