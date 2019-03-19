City of CT sets aside funds to help homeless in winter, urges NGOs to apply

The municipality is urging NGO's who assist homeless people to apply for funding.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has set aside R700,000 for its winter readiness programme.

The programme runs from May until September.

The city's Zahid Badroodien said shelters have until 5 April to apply.

"Shelters do feel the pinch in winter when more street people seek respite from the elements. So, this programme is designed to create a safe space and resources when needed. We encourage organisations who want to apply to make sure that they need to meet all of the criteria and have all the relevant documentation to ensure that their applications are successful."

