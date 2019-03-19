Cheryl Zondi will not give up, ready to testify against Pastor Omotoso again

Zondi held a press briefing on Tuesday after it has been revealed by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) that the trial against Omotoso and his co-accused will likely have to start from scratch.

CAPE TOWN - The first witness to testify in the rape trial of controversial Pastor Timothy Omotoso and two others says that while it has been an extremely difficult matter, she is willing to testify again.

Cheryl Zondi held a press briefing on Tuesday after it has been revealed by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) that the trial against Omotoso and his co-accused will likely have to start from scratch.

This came after Judge Mandela Makaula, who was the presiding judge, recused himself last week.

He did so after it emerged that some State witnesses had been accommodated at a guesthouse in which his wife has business interests.

Zondi says she was traumatised all over again by the trial.

Zondi says the NPA has not yet reached out to her about how the judge's recusal will affect her.

“The bottom line is that I am likely going to have to testify from scratch as if nothing happened last year, as if I didn’t have to write special exams because the trauma I experienced made me incapable of concentration.”

But despite this, the young woman says she's willing to tell her truth over again.

“I don’t care how many times I have to tell the truth and go through the same process, I will not give up. This is not only about me or this case. It is much bigger than all of us and it’s about justice.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)