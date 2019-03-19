Cheryl Zondi: I am willing to testify again

Xanderleigh Dookey | Cheryl Zondi, one of the young women who have accused controversial pastor Timothy Omotoso of rape, said that she is willing to take the stand again if she needs to. Zondi was the first to testify against Omotoso and his two co accused. During the trial, Zondi, who gave a detailed explanation of what she says she experienced as a member of Omotoso’s church, faced tough cross-examination from Omotoso’s lawer Peter Daubermann, forcing the presiding judge to reprimand Daubermann.