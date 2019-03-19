Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenberg pens letter amid investigations
Muilenberg says based on information provided from both the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines plane crashes, they are taking actions to fully ensure the safety of the 737 max.
JOHANNESBURG - Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenberg has penned a letter to airlines, passengers and the aviation community saying that the company is committed to supporting the most recent investigation into the Ethiopian Airlines crash to prevent future tragedies.
Reported similarities between the Ethiopian Airlines flight in which all 157 people on board were killed and the Lion Air crash in October of the same model in Indonesia, which left 189 dead, have raised serious doubts and triggered Boeing’s biggest crisis in decades.
Boeing has apologised to customers for the challenges they've experienced since the grounding of their fleet across the globe.
