Big Concerts, FNB Stadium: We won't have a Global Citizens problem at Ed Sheeran
Security at the stadium was criticised last December after some people who attended the Global Citizen Festival were assaulted and robbed.
JOHANNESBURG - Big Concerts and FNB Stadium management say security has been significantly improved for singer Ed Sheeran’s concert this weekend.
Security at the stadium was criticised last December after some people who attended the Global Citizen Festival were assaulted and robbed.
The police and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) were slammed for poor planning and not responding adequately when concertgoers were attacked.
However, the organisers say there will be detailed road closures, more security outside the stadium and better signage and lighting.
FNB Stadium management says there will be improved police visibility before and after the concert.
Big Concerts CEO Justin van Wyk says a meeting will be held with Uber on Tuesday about how the e-hailing service can work better in providing transport to concertgoers.
“We’ve consolidated the e-hailing into a new, more safe, protected and controlled area with additional security and fencing at the transport hub.”
He says there is also a partnership with Telkom to improve network connectivity.
“We’ve improved all the signage and put up electronic mobile billboards, dedicated-info kiosks manned by trained stuff with early depots.”
Van Wyk says park and ride facilities have also been improved.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Lifestyle
-
'This is my love letter to Africa' - Bonang launches her own luxury alcohol
-
Corey Feldman: I can no longer defend Michael Jackson
-
Soda, sports drinks tied to higher risk of early death
-
Prodigy star Flint died from hanging: inquest
-
Powerball results: Friday, 15 march 2019
-
Justin Bieber focusing on his health
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.