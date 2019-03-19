Big Concerts, FNB Stadium: We won't have a Global Citizens problem at Ed Sheeran

Security at the stadium was criticised last December after some people who attended the Global Citizen Festival were assaulted and robbed.

JOHANNESBURG - Big Concerts and FNB Stadium management say security has been significantly improved for singer Ed Sheeran’s concert this weekend.

Security at the stadium was criticised last December after some people who attended the Global Citizen Festival were assaulted and robbed.

The police and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) were slammed for poor planning and not responding adequately when concertgoers were attacked.

However, the organisers say there will be detailed road closures, more security outside the stadium and better signage and lighting.

FNB Stadium management says there will be improved police visibility before and after the concert.

Big Concerts CEO Justin van Wyk says a meeting will be held with Uber on Tuesday about how the e-hailing service can work better in providing transport to concertgoers.

“We’ve consolidated the e-hailing into a new, more safe, protected and controlled area with additional security and fencing at the transport hub.”

He says there is also a partnership with Telkom to improve network connectivity.

“We’ve improved all the signage and put up electronic mobile billboards, dedicated-info kiosks manned by trained stuff with early depots.”

Van Wyk says park and ride facilities have also been improved.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)