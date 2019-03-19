Baxter optimistic after first Bafana training session

Head coach Stuart Baxter was happy with the response from the players after travelling from South Africa via Frankfurt, Germany.

CAPE TOWN - Bafana Bafana held their first training session on Monday ahead of their crucial African Cup of Nations 2019 qualifier against Libya this coming Sunday.

South Africa will face the Libyan in Tunis, Tunisia.

Head coach Stuart Baxter was happy with the response from the players after travelling from South Africa via Frankfurt, Germany.

“We had a good session. We worked on some tactics during our 90-minute session and I am impressed with how the players have responded. They are all looking very sharp and ready to compete for a place in the first eleven.

“We have a great squad here and I believe that if we can work as a unit, have tactical discipline and enjoy the match against Libya, we will come away with the much-needed result.”

There was a slight scare during the morning session when Keagan Dolly sustained a strain to his hamstring, but the medical team said the attacker would be okay.