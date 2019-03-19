Popular Topics
Baby Hope, born at 300g, now weighs 7.3kg

Baby Hope Daniels was born prematurely at 24 weeks in March and weighed just 300 grams at birth.

One of the youngest premature babies born in South Africa, Baby Hope Daniels, has turned one. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
One of the youngest premature babies born in South Africa, Baby Hope Daniels, has turned one. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
51 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - One of the youngest premature babies born in South Africa celebrated her first birthday at Netcare Kuilsriver Hospital in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Baby Hope Daniels was born prematurely at 24 weeks in March and weighed just 300 grams at birth.

She is one of the smallest micro-premature babies known to have survived.

Wearing her pink princess outfit, with her name in the front, Daniels celebrated her first birthday with family and staff of Netcare.

WATCH: One of SA's smallest prem babies, Hope Daniels turns 1

The birthday bash was organised by African Bank decorated a section of the hospital with balloons, cakes and snacks.

The little girl spent 275 days in a neonatal intensive care unit and was discharged in December 2018, just before Christmas.

Her mother, Dorianne Daniels, says Hope is doing well, adding that she no longer has tubes connected to her body.

“The personality she got at the hospital... she took it home with her. She’s passive, not a fussy baby and a happy-go-lucky baby.”

Manager of the unit Claire Pitt says Hope weighed 300 grams and now weighs 7.3kg.

“The medical team is very happy with her progress. She’s done exactly what we were hoping she would do. She’s come off her oxygen, which is a massive milestone.”

African Bank also visited Early Childhood Development centres in the area to distribute party packets and cupcakes to children.

WATCH: Baby Hope makes it home in time for Christmas

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

