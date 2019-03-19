Baby Hope, born at 300g, now weighs 7.3kg
Baby Hope Daniels was born prematurely at 24 weeks in March and weighed just 300 grams at birth.
CAPE TOWN - One of the youngest premature babies born in South Africa celebrated her first birthday at Netcare Kuilsriver Hospital in Cape Town on Tuesday.
She is one of the smallest micro-premature babies known to have survived.
Wearing her pink princess outfit, with her name in the front, Daniels celebrated her first birthday with family and staff of Netcare.
WATCH: One of SA's smallest prem babies, Hope Daniels turns 1
The birthday bash was organised by African Bank decorated a section of the hospital with balloons, cakes and snacks.
The little girl spent 275 days in a neonatal intensive care unit and was discharged in December 2018, just before Christmas.
Her mother, Dorianne Daniels, says Hope is doing well, adding that she no longer has tubes connected to her body.
“The personality she got at the hospital... she took it home with her. She’s passive, not a fussy baby and a happy-go-lucky baby.”
#BabyHope She spent 275 days in the neonatal intensive care unit in Kuils River. Hope was discharged in December just before Christmas. She now weighs 7.3kgs from 300 grams. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/nbhGiZ2Z9Y— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 19, 2019
Manager of the unit Claire Pitt says Hope weighed 300 grams and now weighs 7.3kg.
“The medical team is very happy with her progress. She’s done exactly what we were hoping she would do. She’s come off her oxygen, which is a massive milestone.”
African Bank also visited Early Childhood Development centres in the area to distribute party packets and cupcakes to children.
WATCH: Baby Hope makes it home in time for Christmas
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
