All the feels: Wits winger gives emotional post-match interview
CAPE TOWN - Wits wing Bin Kasende Kapepula gave an emotional post-match interview which you will not forget very easily
'Sometimes you just have to go back to why you play the game'.#RugbyThatRocks pic.twitter.com/H2JZBgbU3K— Varsity Cup (@varsitycup) March 18, 2019
The 23-year-old was named the Player that Rocks after his side's 30-29 win over UCT in the Varsity Cup. He gave his post-match interview wearing a vest with the words "RIP Christine Osborne. I love you baby".
Kapepula began to explain the heartbreaking story about the week he had suffered the loss of his girlfriend and how the tragedy motivated him.
Emotional interview with Dan Kasende and Constant Beckerling
"Sometimes you just have to go back to why you play the game." #RugbyThatRocksPosted by Varsity Cup on Monday, 18 March 2019
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
