9 men linked to mob attack outside Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital to appear in court
Their arrests sparked a protest in Munsieville with resident demanding their release insisting the attack was justified as the man had been accused of murder.
JOHANNESBURG - Nine men linked to the attack of a man outside the Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital will be appearing in the Krugersdorp Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Seven suspects were arrested on Sunday after a group of youth assaulted the victim outside the casualty ward.
Two more men were arrested on Monday after being identified from the CCTV footage at the hospital.
Their arrests sparked a protest in Munsieville, with resident demanding their release, insisting the attack was justified as the man had been accused of murder.
The police's Gloria Maswanganyi: "The nine suspects arrested for vandalising the Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital will appear at the Krugersdorp Magistrates Court for charges of malicious damage to property."
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Timeline
-
2 more suspects arrested over mob attack at Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital21 hours ago
-
7 arrested for mob attack on man outside Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospitalone day ago
-
More details emerge over suspected mob attack outside Dr Yusuf Dadoo hospitalone day ago
-
Man involved in altercation attacked at Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospitalone day ago
