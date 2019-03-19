9 men linked to mob attack outside Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital to appear in court

JOHANNESBURG - Nine men linked to the attack of a man outside the Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital will be appearing in the Krugersdorp Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Seven suspects were arrested on Sunday after a group of youth assaulted the victim outside the casualty ward.

Two more men were arrested on Monday after being identified from the CCTV footage at the hospital.

Their arrests sparked a protest in Munsieville, with resident demanding their release, insisting the attack was justified as the man had been accused of murder.

The police's Gloria Maswanganyi: "The nine suspects arrested for vandalising the Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital will appear at the Krugersdorp Magistrates Court for charges of malicious damage to property."

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)