4 suspects arrested for murder of CT man

A man's body was found on a field early Monday morning. He had been stabbed to death.

A police van. Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
A police van. Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
43 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Four people have been arrested in connection with a murder in Kraaifontein.

A man's body was found on a field early Monday morning. He had been stabbed to death.

After the discovery of the body, officers patrolled the area on the lookout for a car that witnesses said had fled the crime scene.

Officers spotted the vehicle later that day and searched it.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana explained: “They found the knife that was allegedly used to commit the crime and the four suspects where inside the vehicle. The suspects, aged between 25 and 30, were arrested, and once they are charged for the murder they will appear in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court.”

