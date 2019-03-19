4 suspects arrested for murder of CT man

-
Prasa doing 'all it can' to resolve commuter train woesLocal
-
4 suspects arrested for murder of CT manLocal
-
Gordhan blames state capture, mismanagement for Eskom crisisLocal
-
Will the world have enough water supply by 2040?World
-
Steinhoff bosses forced by MPs to reveal names of execs implicated in PwC reportBusiness
-
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenberg pens letter amid investigationsBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Prasa doing 'all it can' to resolve commuter train woesLocal
-
4 suspects arrested for murder of CT manLocal
-
Gordhan blames state capture, mismanagement for Eskom crisisLocal
-
Steinhoff bosses forced by MPs to reveal names of execs implicated in PwC reportBusiness
-
Vredenburg Hospital upgrades to improve servicesLocal
-
Cheryl Zondi will not give up, ready to testify against Pastor Omotoso againLocal
Popular Topics
-
No growth in electoral support for WC ANC in last decade: analystPolitics
-
NUM march against Eskom unbundling to go ahead despite high-level govt meetingPolitics
-
Prasa: Securing more trains not a quick fix SA's rail problemsLocal
-
Frustrated commuters cast doubt on ANC election promisesPolitics
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
Officials were pressured to approve Denel Asia deal, Zondo Commission toldBusiness
-
'Babies are dying'. When will Mnangagwa act on Zimbabwe's death trap hospitals?Opinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The newness of getting away from the newsOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Local solutions can boost healthier food choices in South AfricaOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The ‘c’ word of elections - coalitionsOpinion
-
OPINION: I once had Luke Perry hairOpinion
-
OPINION: The ugly side of the MDC revealedOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Steinhoff bosses forced by MPs to reveal names of execs implicated in PwC reportBusiness
-
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenberg pens letter amid investigationsBusiness
-
Denel lost about R25bn in turnaround programme – inquiry toldBusiness
-
Eskom hopes more electricity available to SA from WednesdayBusiness
-
We understand your frustrations with load shedding - GordhanBusiness
-
NUM march against Eskom unbundling to go ahead despite high-level govt meetingPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Soda, sports drinks tied to higher risk of early deathLifestyle
-
Rock 'n' roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis in rehab following strokeLifestyle
-
Justin Bieber focusing on his healthLifestyle
-
Who is responsible for preserving indigenous languages?Lifestyle
-
Khloe Kardashian says Tristan Thompson is 'good dad'Lifestyle
-
David Beckham admits using phone while driving, police sayLifestyle
-
'This is my love letter to Africa' - Bonang launches her own luxury alcoholLifestyle
-
Here’s how you can be part of Global Citizen Fellowship ProgrammeLifestyle
-
ANALYSIS: Momo hoax prompts parents to help children deal with scary mediaOpinion
-
All the feels: Wits winger gives emotional post-match interviewSport
-
Team SA get game faces on, Drogba rolls back the years at Special OlympicsSport
-
Baxter optimistic after first Bafana training sessionSport
-
SA Women’s Hockey squad for Valencia tournament announcedSport
-
Napoli 'keeper Ospina out of hospital after head injury scareSport
-
Masters champ Reed set to defend first major titleSport
Popular Topics
-
Ramaphosa’s first-hand experience of train commuter woesLocal
-
What we know so far about the Utrecht tram shootingWorld
-
Davies left in the dark during factory visit amid power cutsLocal
-
In 2 minutes - What stage 4 load shedding means for youLocal
-
We’ll know in June if Vicky Momberg is going to jailLocal
-
Egg Boy raises funds for families of Christchurch shootingWorld
-
Team SA under pressure at World GamesSport
-
No township, no vote! Ebumnandini residents threaten election shutdownLocal
-
Special Olympics hits the Yas Links - Abu DhabiSport
-
Stuart Baxter: Bafana Bafana need to win for SASport
-
Understanding the fourth industrial revolution in a South African contextBusiness
-
How to 'treat yo self' and not be a slave to debtLifestyle
-
Actress Gail Mabalane opens up on alopecia diagnosisLifestyle
-
Dealing with loss of a loved one: Nikki Bush on grief, moving onLifestyle
-
Listen as MEC Mazibuko warns staff: 'Give me combi courts or your resignations'Politics
-
Equality Court to test allegations that FNB discriminates against black clientsBusiness
-
Why does Danny K's tweet 'touch your studio'?Local
-
Msimanga says DA can't rule out coalition with EFF in GautengPolitics
CARTOON: On Track For a Better Life
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
4 suspects arrested for murder of CT man
A man's body was found on a field early Monday morning. He had been stabbed to death.
CAPE TOWN - Four people have been arrested in connection with a murder in Kraaifontein.
A man's body was found on a field early Monday morning. He had been stabbed to death.
After the discovery of the body, officers patrolled the area on the lookout for a car that witnesses said had fled the crime scene.
Officers spotted the vehicle later that day and searched it.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana explained: “They found the knife that was allegedly used to commit the crime and the four suspects where inside the vehicle. The suspects, aged between 25 and 30, were arrested, and once they are charged for the murder they will appear in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court.”
Popular in Local
-
Gordhan: Eskom's power crisis not symptomatic of governance crisis in SA2 hours ago
-
How to check your load-shedding schedule2 days ago
-
We understand your frustrations with load shedding - Gordhan3 hours ago
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better Life8 hours ago
-
Eskom hopes more electricity available to SA from Wednesday3 hours ago
-
Steinhoff bosses forced by MPs to reveal names of execs implicated in PwC reportone hour ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.