WC dam levels show improvement but drought not over yet
Dam levels for the province have been recorded at 39.8% this week, about 20% higher than the same time last year.
CAPE TOWN - The average dam level for the Western Cape has been steady for the past two weeks.
Dam levels for the province have been recorded at 39.8% this week, about 20% higher than the same time last year.
The collective level of dams supplying the City of Cape Town currently stands at 51,58%.
The Berg River Dam is just over 72% full, the Voelvlei Dam level has been recorded at 63%.
The Theewaterskloof Dam level stands at 40.3% and the Clanwilliam Dam level has been recorded at 27.9% this week.
Western Cape Local Government and Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell says one highlight has been the improvement in the Gouritz River catchment area that supplies the bulk of the Karoo region.
The dam level has long measured below 20% but has since increased to an average of 23.6% due to recent rain.
Bredell says it's still too soon to start thinking the drought is over, because large parts of the province are still affected.
He says while there's been relief in some areas, it's not enough.
