WC dam levels show improvement but drought not over yet

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
Go

WC dam levels show improvement but drought not over yet

Dam levels for the province have been recorded at 39.8% this week, about 20% higher than the same time last year.

EWN visited the Theewaterskloof Dam on 22 June 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
EWN visited the Theewaterskloof Dam on 22 June 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
3 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The average dam level for the Western Cape has been steady for the past two weeks.

Dam levels for the province have been recorded at 39.8% this week, about 20% higher than the same time last year.

The collective level of dams supplying the City of Cape Town currently stands at 51,58%.

The Berg River Dam is just over 72% full, the Voelvlei Dam level has been recorded at 63%.

The Theewaterskloof Dam level stands at 40.3% and the Clanwilliam Dam level has been recorded at 27.9% this week.

Western Cape Local Government and Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell says one highlight has been the improvement in the Gouritz River catchment area that supplies the bulk of the Karoo region.

The dam level has long measured below 20% but has since increased to an average of 23.6% due to recent rain.

Bredell says it's still too soon to start thinking the drought is over, because large parts of the province are still affected.

He says while there's been relief in some areas, it's not enough.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA