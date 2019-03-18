WC ANC to hold elective conference after May elections
Provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs and provincial leader Khaya Magaxa would not avail themselves for positions after the elections.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape is gearing up for a conference to elect new leaders after the May general elections.
The ANC's final candidate list, submitted to the Independent Electoral Commission last week, shows the two are headed for the National Assembly.
The fight for the soul of the Western Cape ANC was set to ignite factional battles right after the May elections.
For the last decade, the party's provincial headquarters had been the scene of factional battles between supporters of former President Jacob Zuma and those who were against his reign.
But Jacobs said it was not about positions.
“I won’t be standing as the provincial secretary. There’s going to be a process of a managed transition… to take us to the provincial conference.”
Magaxa said he was never interested in taking the fulltime leadership role.
“I’m not available to be the leader of the ANC in the Western Cape.”
The provincial ANC was left in ruins after its former leader Marius Fransman was booted from the party following a sex scandal involving a young woman.
