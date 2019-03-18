Popular Topics
Trial of alleged wife killer Rob Packham to resume

Rob Packham is accused of killing his wife, Gill, last year.

Alleged wife killer Rob Packham appears in the Western Cape High Court on 14 March 2019. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
Alleged wife killer Rob Packham appears in the Western Cape High Court on 14 March 2019. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
17 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Rob Packham returns to the High Court on Monday, in Cape Town, where his murder trial resumes.
He's accused of killing his wife, Gill, last year.

The Packham’s daughter, Nicola, was one of the first to take the witness stand last week. She testified that her parents were receiving marriage counselling after her mother found out about her father's infidelity.

She adding the couple committed to working on their marriage.

Neighbourhood watch member Paul Gray told the court he saw the accused driving the Gill Packham's car with no number plates on the day that she went missing.

Proceedings adjourned on Thursday after a Diep River resident Keenan Thomas placed Packham close to the scene where the woman's burnt-out car was found at the local train station.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

