Trial of alleged wife killer Rob Packham to resume

Rob Packham is accused of killing his wife, Gill, last year.

CAPE TOWN - Rob Packham returns to the High Court on Monday, in Cape Town, where his murder trial resumes.

The Packham’s daughter, Nicola, was one of the first to take the witness stand last week. She testified that her parents were receiving marriage counselling after her mother found out about her father's infidelity.

She adding the couple committed to working on their marriage.

Neighbourhood watch member Paul Gray told the court he saw the accused driving the Gill Packham's car with no number plates on the day that she went missing.

Proceedings adjourned on Thursday after a Diep River resident Keenan Thomas placed Packham close to the scene where the woman's burnt-out car was found at the local train station.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)