Trial of alleged wife killer Rob Packham to resume
Gordhan: Everything possible being done to stabilise EskomBusiness
NZ cabinet agrees to tougher gun laws in 'principle'World
'Clear similarities' between Boeing crashes in Ethiopia, IndonesiaWorld
Sindiso Magaqa murder: Senior KZN ANC leader, 4 others to appear in courtPolitics
Banking union Sasbo 'worried' about digitisation of industryBusiness
Trial of alleged wife killer Rob Packham to resume
Gordhan: Everything possible being done to stabilise EskomBusiness
Sindiso Magaqa murder: Senior KZN ANC leader, 4 others to appear in courtPolitics
Banking union Sasbo 'worried' about digitisation of industryBusiness
Hawks studying SSA report, to act against anyone implicatedLocal
Ramaphosa, Gwede drum up ANC support with Tshwane rail commutersPolitics
Ramaphosa, Gwede drum up ANC support with Tshwane rail commutersPolitics
DA leader Maimane dismisses Brett Herron's defamation claim as 'frivolous'Politics
Family, friends welcome high-profile arrest in Sindiso Magaqa murder casePolitics
Ebumnandini: We won't vote until we get what we wantPolitics
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
Brett Herron sues Maimane for allegedly calling him a corrupt racist criminalPolitics
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The newness of getting away from the newsOpinion
ANALYSIS: Local solutions can boost healthier food choices in South AfricaOpinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The ‘c’ word of elections - coalitionsOpinion
OPINION: I once had Luke Perry hairOpinion
OPINION: The ugly side of the MDC revealedOpinion
OPINION: On Karima Brown, the EFF and the fallacy of a 'just-world'Opinion
Rand weakens on continued rolling power cutsBusiness
Gordhan: Everything possible being done to stabilise EskomBusiness
-
Banking union Sasbo 'worried' about digitisation of industryBusiness
Eskom load shedding at crisis levels, says energy expertBusiness
Ramaphosa: Govt working closely with Eskom to end load sheddingBusiness
Gordhan meets with Eskom board, management as rolling blackouts continueBusiness
Emeli Sande reveals her Disney inspirationLifestyle
Heidi Klum says she encourages her daughter not to 'pile on' make-upLifestyle
Beyonce's new album will have a 'women's rights theme'Lifestyle
Dream Kardashian throws birthday party for her father RobLifestyle
Lotto results: Saturday 17 March 2019Lifestyle
Soulja Boy released from jailLifestyle
Demi Lovato reflects on sobrietyLifestyle
Louis Vuitton pulls Michael Jackson-themed items from collectionLifestyle
Powerball results: Friday, 15 march 2019Lifestyle
McIlroy wins Players Championship by one stroke in FloridaSport
Teenager Andreescu stuns Kerber to win Indian Wells titleSport
Brighton fight back to beat Millwall in shoot-out and reach Cup semisSport
Liverpool survive Fulham scare to go top of Premier LeagueSport
Ronaldo rested as Genoa inflict Juve's first Serie A defeatSport
Special Olympics hits the Yas Links - Abu DhabiSport
CT Carnival in one minute: Dazzling performers & bright lightsLocal
Minister Dlodlo speaks on MEC Faith Mazibuko's angry rantsLocal
Special Olympics World Games 2019 open with majestySport
Dlodlo: I didn't know I had to declare my Dubai tripPolitics
Drogba hits Abu Dhabi for Special OlympicsSport
Mcebisi Jonas returns to state capture inquiry for cross-examinationPolitics
The Torch of Hope arrives in Abu DhabiSport
'Every dream he had was taken away' - Mondeor High pupil memorialLocal
Death toll in New Zealand mosque terror attack rises to 49World
Understanding the fourth industrial revolution in a South African contextBusiness
How to 'treat yo self' and not be a slave to debtLifestyle
Actress Gail Mabalane opens up on alopecia diagnosisLifestyle
Dealing with loss of a loved one: Nikki Bush on grief, moving onLifestyle
Listen as MEC Mazibuko warns staff: 'Give me combi courts or your resignations'Politics
Equality Court to test allegations that FNB discriminates against black clientsBusiness
Why does Danny K's tweet 'touch your studio'?Local
Msimanga says DA can't rule out coalition with EFF in GautengPolitics
Is South Africa ready for a coalition government?Politics
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
Trial of alleged wife killer Rob Packham to resume
Rob Packham is accused of killing his wife, Gill, last year.
CAPE TOWN - Rob Packham returns to the High Court on Monday, in Cape Town, where his murder trial resumes.
He's accused of killing his wife, Gill, last year.
The Packham’s daughter, Nicola, was one of the first to take the witness stand last week. She testified that her parents were receiving marriage counselling after her mother found out about her father's infidelity.
She adding the couple committed to working on their marriage.
Neighbourhood watch member Paul Gray told the court he saw the accused driving the Gill Packham's car with no number plates on the day that she went missing.
Proceedings adjourned on Thursday after a Diep River resident Keenan Thomas placed Packham close to the scene where the woman's burnt-out car was found at the local train station.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Timeline
Court hears testimony placing murder accused Rob Packham close to crime scene3 days ago
Femicide under spotlight in the Western Cape4 days ago
Another witness places Rob Packham on scene where wife’s body was found4 days ago
'Fair-skinned male' drove Gill Packham’s car on day of her murder, court hears4 days ago
How to check your load-shedding schedule23 hours ago
Eskom load shedding at crisis levels, says energy expert2 hours ago
Ramaphosa: Govt working closely with Eskom to end load shedding3 hours ago
Gordhan meets with Eskom board, management as rolling blackouts continue13 hours ago
DA leader Maimane dismisses Brett Herron's defamation claim as 'frivolous'2 hours ago
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In Elections3 hours ago
